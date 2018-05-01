Honga River Beacon Marker Replaced in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- Dorchester County staff, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers have replaced the R "10" beacon near the Honga River.

Photo submitted by the Dorchester County Council

The original marker was removed by the Coast Guard at the end of 2017 due to the lack of maintenance dredging in the area by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The county says the only solution was to provide a private county-owned R "10" beacon to replace the federal navigation aid.

Photo submitted by the Dorchester County Council

The beacon by Wroten Island was replaced with the assistance of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff who have worked with the county and federal partners in this endeavor and support from Henry Gootee who provided ground and boat support for the project.