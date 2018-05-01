2 Ponies Stuck in Mud on Chincoteague Island Die, 1 Rescued

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia island's "saltwater cowboys" say two ponies that got stuck in marsh mud have died.

News outlets cite Facebook posts from the organization formally known as the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company that say 24-year-old mare Wild Island Orchid was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, when the cowboys arrived.

Two other ponies, Surf Queen and Randy, were taken to county carnival grounds for treatment, but the fire company said Monday that Surf Queen later died. Randy is doing well.

Sunday had one bright spot for the saltwater cowboys of Chincoteague Island, however. They spotted a mare that had just given birth, and found the foal stuck in some brush. After they freed the baby, the newest addition to the herd started nursing and seems to be doing well.