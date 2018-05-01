Delaware House Votes Again to Ban Bump Stocks

DOVER, Del. - Delaware's House has approved a revised ban on bump stocks, trigger cranks, and similar devices used to increase how quickly semi-automatic rifles can fire.

The legislation was approved by the House Tuesday in a 37-4 vote. The bill had initially been approved by lawmakers in the House about six weeks ago, though Senate lawmakers amended the bill to lessen the penalty for a first-time bump stock possession offense to a misdemeanor.

An amendment from House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst (D-Bear), the bill's chief sponsor, makes first-time possession a more severe misdemeanor than what was proposed by the Senate. It also makes selling, purchasing, transferring, or receiving a bump stock a felony.

Another amendment proposed by Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton) requires the state to set aside $15,000 to compensate owners of bump stocks who would be forced to turn them in if the bill becomes law. That amendment was also approved by the House of Tuesday.

The legislation now returns to the Delaware Senate for final approval. Gov. John Carney has said he will sign the legislation.

Bump stocks were found on a number of rifles used by Stephen Paddock, the gunman behind a mass shooting in Las Vegas last year that saw 59 people killed and hundreds injured.