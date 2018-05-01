Dover ACME to Close by June 8th

DOVER, Del. --- the ACME Supermarket in Dover will be closing by June 8th, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

Dana Ward said ACME is closing the store along with locations in Lansdale, Pa. and King of Prussia, Pa. The stores, she said, had not met their goals for years and the company had decided to redirect its resources elsewhere.

"Closing a store is always a tough decision, but we are focused on growing our business and reinvesting those resources into our existing stores along with aggressively exploring new sites," she said.

The closure will impact about 85 employees at the Dover location. Ward said employees who wish to stay with ACME would have opportunities to fill open positions at other locations.