Talbot County Follows Queen Anne's with Awareness Sign

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. -- The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says they have unveiled the county's opioid overdose awareness sign, following Queen Anne's County's sign installment Monday.

Talbot's new sign was installed near Easton Parkway MD Route 322 on the north end corner of the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The sign will document the year to date fatal and non-fatal overdoses throughout the county.

Sheriff's Office says the sign is to stand as a reminder of the struggles the community there faces battling the opioid epidemic.

The county also hosts Talbot Goes Purple as a means of spreading awareness on the drug epidemic.