Boat Gets Stuck in Ocean Pines Tunnel

OCEAN PINES, Md.- Ocean Pines police are reminding drivers that traffic signs are there for a reason.

One driver in the Worcester County community found this out the hard way on Tuesday.

Police said the driver was towing a boat and went through a 10-foot-tall tunnel when it got stuck.

The department posted to its Facebook page three photos of the incident, which showed the damaged boat. The accompanying caption read, "Here's a friendly reminder why you should heed traffic signs."

There were no reported injuries, police said.

(Photo credit: Ocean Pines Police Department)

(Photo credit: Ocean Pines Police Department)