Perdue Appeals Order to Change 'Happy' Chickens Ads
May 02, 2018 8:41 AM
SALISBURY, Md. (AP)- Salisbury-based Perdue Farms is appealing an advertising industry watchdog's order to change or stop its "happy" chickens commercials.
The National Advertising Division called for action on certain ads Friday. It says the ads don't make clear if claims of organically raised and processed chickens apply to all of Perdue's chickens or solely those bearing its Harvestland Organic label. The division ruled the ads must be changed to make it clear that those claims refer to the Harvestland line.
Perdue said Monday that it stands by the ads and will appeal the order to the industry's highest authority, the National Advertising Review Board.
The division says the industry investigation into the ads began after competitor Tyson Foods formally challenged the ads.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
