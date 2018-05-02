Perdue Appeals Order to Change 'Happy' Chickens Ads

SALISBURY, Md. (AP)- Salisbury-based Perdue Farms is appealing an advertising industry watchdog's order to change or stop its "happy" chickens commercials.

The National Advertising Division called for action on certain ads Friday. It says the ads don't make clear if claims of organically raised and processed chickens apply to all of Perdue's chickens or solely those bearing its Harvestland Organic label. The division ruled the ads must be changed to make it clear that those claims refer to the Harvestland line.

Perdue said Monday that it stands by the ads and will appeal the order to the industry's highest authority, the National Advertising Review Board.

The division says the industry investigation into the ads began after competitor Tyson Foods formally challenged the ads.