Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck by Train in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Police have released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Georgetown.

Georgetown police on Friday identified the victim as 37-year-old Leonor Cax-Chavez of Georgetown.

The incident happened at around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Douglas Street and the railroad crossing. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a Delmarva Central Railroad train struck Cax-Chavez, who was lying on the tracks.

Cax-Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed. More information may be released as it becomes available, according to police.