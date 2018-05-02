New Management Company Looking to Bring Success to Revamped Ocean Pines Yacht Club

OCEAN PINES, Md. - A revamped Ocean Pines Yacht Club is getting ready to open its doors this month.

The club closed back in January after mold was discovered. Officials said the club, which was previously under management by the Ocean Pines Association, also played a role in some serious financial losses for the Association.

"We started with zero staff members, and a kitchen filled with food that had literally been rotten for a couple of weeks," said Ralph DeAngelus, a managing partner with Matt Ortt Companies, the outside restaurant development company brought in to manage the yacht club.

DeAngelus said visitors have a lot to look forward to.

"The flow of the restaurant is brand new. The staffing, the look of the staff, the food, the menu -- all of it is new. Most importantly, the accountability is new," said DeAngelus.

Back in February, the Ocean Pines governing board approved homeowner fee increases to help combat some serious losses in the budget. During that meeting, the treasurer pointed to the yacht club as a main contributor to those shortfalls, with losses totaling more than $500,000.

Ocean Pines Association Marketing and Public Relations Director Denise Sawyer said two audits are underway to examine management procedures at the club.

Sawyer also said turning over management to an outside group is seen as critical step toward shifting financial accountability and responsibility to a third party moving forward.

"With this new contract, it does take the liability away from the association," said Sawyer.

Neighbors said the changes are a positive sign, but they still have some big questions.

"We knew that it was never really a money-making operation, but then what happened with this huge amount of money that's under budget?" said Pat Flynn of Ocean Pines.

The revamped yacht club is set to open its doors on May 17.