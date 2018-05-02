Former Episcopal Bishop Seeks Early Release, Home Detention

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- A former Episcopal bishop serving a seven-year prison term for killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run drunk driving crash in Baltimore has asked to be released from prison and placed on home detention.

Heather Cook pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving, driving while texting and leaving the scene of an accident. The 2014 crash killed 41-year-old Thomas Palermo. Court records show that four years before the fatal crash, Cook was arrested on Maryland's Eastern Shore and charged with drunken driving and marijuana possession.

A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said the state sent a letter to Palermo's relatives last week to alert them to Cook's request.

If approved, Cook would have to remain in her home except to travel to a job, state offices and medical treatment. She would be tracked by an electronic monitoring device.

Cook was once the second-highest ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland.