Houston Fire Causes $20K Worth of Damage

HOUSTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled a commercial building fire in Houston as accidental in nature.

Fire officials say the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Paris Foods facility in the 1100 block of Pine Street.

The fire was discovered by workers inside the building who called 911 to report it.

The Houston Vol. Fire Company responded to the scene and was assisted by the Carlisle, Harrington, Farmington, Felton, Greenwood and Bowers fire companies. Kent County EMS also responded.

One worker was transported to Bayhealth in Milford for a medical emergency. The fire was placed under control at 12:45 p.m. with no other injuries reported.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Deputies determined a failure occurred inside a concentrator unit, which is a heating device, used as part of the refrigeration process. Damages are estimated at $20,000.