Two-Month Long Investigation Leads to Drug Arrest in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police say an Ellendale man was arrested Tuesday after officers executed a search warrant and found drugs and money at his home.

Police said its drug unit arrested Antonio R. Young, 38, following a two-month long drug investigation. Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment located in the 900 building of Mispillion Apartments Tuesday. Police said they found crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, other drug paraphernalia, and money.

Young was charged with possession, and other charges, and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,000 bail. He will appear for preliminary hearings at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

Investigators also say they learned Young was wanted by various state courts and bails or bonds that totaled to about $62,000.