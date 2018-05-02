Delaware Police to Host Intruder Preparedness Seminar

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police is partnering with the Delaware Department of Education to host a "Violent Intruder Preparedness and Response" seminar Thursday.

Four other seminars were hosted last month.

Thursday's seminar will take place at Cape Henlopen High School and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to police, the free training session will focus on topics related to active shooter threats, emergency preparedness, suspicious activity reporting and hometown security threats.

The seminar is open to the public, and no registration is required.

Three additional training seminars will be announced soon, police said.