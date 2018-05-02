Spring Allergy Season is in Full Swing

SALISBURY, Md.- Springtime brings beautiful flowers, sunny days and lots of pollen. Some neighbors use their sprinklers to wash away all the yellow dust off their houses, while others hit the car wash to clean up their cars.

For some like Javon Wilson, who walks back home from school every day, all the pollen in the air can be problematic.

"It does get in my face from time to time. It's a problem," he says. "The pollen gets to me, it irritates me... it gets to my allergies," he added.

The yellow powder covers everything. From water to benches and cars in places like the Schumaker Pond Park and the Salisbury City Park.

But for Asturia Townsing, who was enjoying the beautiful weather with her sister Wednesday, the pollen in the air is a small price to pay for an otherwise beautiful day.

"Yes it's bad but, I'm still enjoying it, pollen is not going to be in my way," she says.

Doctors say the best way to fight allergies is by taking allergy medicines and reducing your time outdoors. Wearing sunglasses when you head out can also help to prevent the pollen from getting into your eyes.