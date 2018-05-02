Business Growing and Staying in Cambridge, Dorchester County

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Step inside Bombay Tadka in Cambridge and the smell of samosa and Indian curry will hit you. Owner, Rohit Shinde, opened for business last week and says it's booming.

"Even without marketing, we got a nice response from the locals," Shinde said.

A nice response for businesses further downtown on Poplar Street where another eight businesses are already or are set to open and expand this year.

RAR Brewing Co-Owner, JT Merryweather, says it isn't any summer trend.

"I think this is indicative of a larger thing going on in Cambridge," Merryweather said. "Business owners are seeing the value and the growth opportunity here, so I think these are going to be long-term endeavors."

Bill Christopher of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce agrees.

"There's a lot of positive energy in the area," Christopher said. "The property values are good. The environment is good now for businesses to come into the area."

Christopher says businesses from nearby Talbot and Wicomico counties are expanding to Dorchester - a trend he hasn't seen in at least a decade.

But with more business, there are also more people and cars. For Cambridge, the problem is parking.

On Wednesday, RAR Brewing was selling it's special-release beer named, "Two-Hour Parking."

"It's definitely a little tip of the cap to the parking situation here in Cambridge," Merryweather said.

According to Christopher, there's nothing solidified yet but plans to help the city's parking are on the way.

For Shinde, it's just another sign of better business yet to come.

"After a couple of years, Cambridge is going to be a booming city," Shinde said.

Businesses aren't the only things opening up in Dorchester County. According to the Maryland Workforce Exchange, there are now more than 400 job openings in the county.