Laurel Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

Posted: May 03, 2018 4:39 AM Updated:
Toshawn Furlow (Photo: Laurel Police) Toshawn Furlow (Photo: Laurel Police)

LAUREL, Del.-  Laurel police are searching for a man they say robbed two gas station mini-marts on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to Lopez Mini-Mart in Laurel for an armed robbery Wednesday. Police said their investigation determined a black male entered the store, demanded money from the clerk while using a weapon, and took off from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect's vehicle was identified and ultimately led officers to identifying the suspect as Toshawn Furlow, 35, of Bethel, Del., police said.

While officers were attempting to locate Furlow, officers were dispatched to Bargain Bill's Shell Station for another armed robbery believed to have been conducted by Furlow, police said. At that robbery, police said Furlow entered the store, demanded money from the clerk while using a weapon and again took off from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Laurel Police Department, along with assistance of the Seaford Police Department, found Furlow's vehicle abandoned on Poplar Street in Seaford, police said.

Furlow is still at large and actively wanted by the Laurel Police Department for armed robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to Furlow's whereabouts is urged to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 and not to make contact with him.

