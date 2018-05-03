Mountaire Could Face New Lawsuit Over Environmental Violations Reported by State

MILLSBORO, Del. --- Mountaire Farms could soon be facing another lawsuit tied to environmental violations reported by the state last year at the company's facility near Millsboro.

Lawyers with Delaware law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt LLC sent a notice of intention to sue the poultry producer, violated the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Clean Water acts. The firm said it is representing more than 600 residents in the potential federal lawsuit.

“We are laying out our allegations of how they have been in violation of their permitting and how they have contaminated groundwater in the Millsboro area and around the plant," said Attorney Chase Brockstedt with Baird Mandalas Brockstedt.

The notice gives Mountaire Farms and Mountaire Corporation officials 60 days to respond to the Clean Water Act claims and 90 days to respond to claims on the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Mountaire Farms said in a statement that having the trust of the communities it serves is paramount to its success, writing "Due to potential litigation, we are limited in what we can say at this time. It’s important to note that we continue to work with state and local officials to implement sustainable solutions to improve Mountaire’s operations and are vested in our future together.”

Mountaire has denied its recent wastewater treatment system upset has lead to a significant source of elevated nitrate levels in the local area. The company also claims 20 percent of the drinking water wells in Sussex County have tested above the drinking water standard for years.