Woman Charged in Deadly 2017 Easton Crash

EASTON, Md.- Authorities say a 33-year-old woman is behind bars in connection with a deadly drunk-driving crash that occurred last year in Easton.

Easton police said that Jaclyn Dew, of Easton, was served an arrest warrant charging her with motor vehicle manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and other traffic charges.

Police said the charges stem from a car crash that occurred on May 7, 2017 on

South Aurora Street at the intersection of Dutchman’s Lane.

Police said an investigation revealed that Dew was operating her vehicle in a negligent manner, which caused her to collide with a a vehicle operated by Herbert Andrew, 80, of Easton.

Andrew died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police said further investigation found that at the time of the collision Dew had a

blood alcohol level in excess of the legal limit.

Dew was taken before a court commissioner for the warrant and was held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center.