Delaware Home Once Owned by Biden up for Sale

The house in North Star was built in 1723. (Photo: Levy Wilson Real Estate)

NORTH STAR, Del. (AP)- An 18th-century Delaware home once owned by former Vice President Joe Biden has been put up for sale.

Biden lived in the stucco colonial home in the 1970s, early in his 36-year tenure as a U.S. senator. He sold the house in 1975.

The house was built in 1723. It was also owned by T. Coleman du Pont, a president of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., who served as a Republican U.S. senator from Delaware.

The 4,875-square foot house is on the market for $800,000.