8th Annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - As communities across Delmarva marked the National Day of Prayer Thursday, neighbors gathered at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center for the 8th Annual Salisbury Area National Day of Prayer Breakfast.

"[It's] just for the community, a time of prayer fort he community in which we are very much in need of," said co-chair Jack Savage.

The breakfast had elected officials, high-profile business leaders, and everyone in-between, all gathered with one goal: honor God as a nation and show unity through faith.

"Unity" was the theme of this year's National Day of Prayer. The theme was incorporated into the breakfast.

"People are realizing how important being united really is. They have decided, 'Hey, we better unite or we're going to lose control of things in our nation and our lives,'" Savage said. "We need to be united with other Christians."

It was a message transcending generations, with students from the Salisbury Christian School in attendance.

"Being in high school, it might seem like we can't really make a difference, but we still can. We're actually part of the organization worship team at our school, and this is a really important thing we should be doing because even though it may be small, it's creating unity with the entire nation," said student Abby Adkins.