Police Searching for Suspect in Somerset County Homicide

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A search is underway for a suspect after a Somerset County man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Earl Thomas Marshall III, of the 12000 block of Chestnut Circle in Princess Anne, Md. EMS personnel pronounced Marshall deceased at the scene. His b ody has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Troopers said that shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Princess Anne Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired at Marshall's home Responding officers found the front door of the home open and the victim lying just inside the door with an apparent gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Marshall returned home after midnight Thursday. Ten minutes later, there was a knock at his door. Once Marshall opened the door, a confrontation occurred between Marshall and the suspect. Moments later, the shooting occurred and the suspect, believed to be a man in dark clothing, fled the scene. Police have not yet determined the motive in this case.

Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area throughout the day. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, as well as officers from the Princess Anne Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. The Somerset County State’s Attorney also responded to the scene and assisted investigators throughout the night.

Anyone with information about the murder is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered to anyone with information that leads to the apprehension of the individual responsible for the murder of Marhsall. Callers may remain anonymous.