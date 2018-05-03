Delaware Governor to Host Open House for Dover Days Festival

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware Gov. John Carney will serve as grand marshal in the 85th annual Dover Days Parade and host an open house at the governor's residence this weekend.

The free annual festival and parade promoting Delaware's heritage and culture will be held Saturday at 25 The Green in Dover. Following the parade, the governor and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney will host the open house at Woodburn. The governor will also throw out the first pitch at a vintage baseball game played in the field behind Woodburn.

The festival features traditional Maypole dancing, vintage automobile rides, games, a moon bounce village, more than 200 craft and food vendors, music, colonial artisans’ village and historic re-enactment groups for the Revolutionary War, World War II and the Civil War.

View the full Dover Days schedule of events and festival map below.



