Delaware Man Arrested in Police Car Theft

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- A 25-year-old Delaware man has been arrested after he allegedly jumped into a police car, sped away and crashed into a pole.

New County Castle police were called to do a welfare check on Marcus Benson after he left his home in a manner that caused concern. At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a man matching Benson's description walking on a bridge. The officer pulled over and got out of his police patrol car to search, but lost track of Benson. While the officer searched, Benson got in the officer's car and drove away.

Police said Benson lost control and crashed into a traffic pole. Benson has been charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, disregarding a police officer's signal and reckless driving.