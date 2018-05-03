Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Approve $310,000 in Change Orders to Ocean Outfall Project

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The City of Rehboth Beach's ocean outfall project will cost $310,000 more.

This week, city commissioners approved a change order that will add three and half inches of support fill under Henlopen Avenue and two extra inches of top paving. The original contract required five inches of support material and two inches of top paving for only eight feet of the 22-foot roadway.

"We looked at it and we want to put some more foundation, a better foundation, for Henlopen Avenue," Mayor Paul Kuhns tells WBOC. "With the truck traffic we have, the heavy summer traffic that we have, [we want] a good support that is going to last for a long period of time."

The news is not welcome to everyone, like John Doerfler with the Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter, a longtime opponent of the outfall project.

"$300,000 in the new spending is nothing we are surprised about," Doerfler says. "It's something we predicted over five years ago when we started this: it was going to be over budget and take more time than was predicted."

Doerfler says the project hasn't covered some promised wastewater treatment plant upgrades and that more work later in the season is bad for the environment and local economy.

"Every day you're in the water is more dangerous. You have a lot of species that are migrating," he says. "Not only that but the tourists are coming to tow. Do you really want to see these sewage pipes and construction going on? I certainly don't."

Kuhns says the new change order is a necessary one and they are working as hard as they can to finish the project, despite being pushed back due to a rough winter season. He says the force main and trench are being finalized at the moment.

"Hopefully once that's done and we're connected up, they are going to test the force main and make sure the system works," he says. "Our number one priority is to follow the consent order which suggests we be out of the canal by June 1."

Kuhns says at the end of the day, the outfall--which will pump treated wastewater a mile offshore--is the best solution for the environment and the citizens of Rehoboth Beach.

The outfall's ocean work must be complete by May 23, per a modified permit.