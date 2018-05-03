Brandywine Valley SPCA Announces Plans to Purchase Former Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA has plans to expand in Sussex County.

This week, the organization said it plans to purchase the old Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary in Georgetown and turn it into the Brandywine Valley SPCA Rescue & Rehab Center. According to the SPCA, the new center will help them provide longer term care for animals who need it most.

"On average, we find it requires six weeks to provide the nutritional, medical and socialization care for animals that we would consider Rescue & Rehab candidates,” says BVSPCA Chief Executive Officer Adam Lamb. “Saving as many lives as possible means giving hope to animals who need more help than typical adoption candidates – cruelty survivors, disaster victims, newborns and infants, animals at risk in other shelters, and those requiring time and training to increase their adoptability."

Lamb says the new 11,500-square-foot facility will allow BVSPCA's other locations--like the Georgetown Campus--to focus on adopting out animals who are more ready for a forever home, as well as animals who have left the Rescue & Rehab Center.

The SPCA says the building will be sold at an auction on June 9, 2018 and it has sat empty for five years. The organization says it can house more than 2,000 animals a year.

