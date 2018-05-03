Delaware Senate Approves Bill Banning Underage Marriages

DOVER, Del.- Delaware's Senate has given final approval to a bill banning marriage involving minors, sending the legislation to Gov. John Carney's desk for his signature.



The bill was unanimously approved in Delaware's Senate on Thursday. The legislation was passed in the House of Representatives the prior week.



The legislation completely bans marriages involving anyone under 18. State law currently allows minors who receive special dispensation from a Family Court judge to wed.



Supporters have said the legislation will help address a loophole in existing code that could lead to forced marriages.



Carney spokesman Jonathan Starkey said the governor plans to sign the legislation following a review by his legal team.