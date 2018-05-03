Princess Anne Murder Leaves Neighbors Shocked and Unsettled

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- After a murder in Princess Anne early Thursday morning, neighbors on Chestnut Circle say they're shocked. Some neighbors are even fearful as the gunman has yet to be identified by police.

Maryland State Police say the only thing they know about the gunman is he was wearing dark-colored clothing. The suspect knocked on the door of 32-year-old Earl Thomas Marshall III at around 1 a.m. Thursday before shooting him and running away. A motive has not been determined, according to police.

Holly Beaver lives next door to Marshall and says he was a good friend.

"It bothers me dearly that I didn't hear or see anything...very much," Beaver said.

Beaver says it's surprising because the community is so tight-knit.

"Of course when something like this happens there's always a fear that you have. However I think honestly it makes us stronger in some sort of fashion, but that's sad to say," Beaver said.

Jason Punches says it's unsettling to know a murder could happen just down the street.

"It could happen anywhere, it could be Salisbury or Cambridge. You hear about shootings every day, but it's a little scary when it's on your own street," Punches said.