City Leaders Enforce Stricter Building Regulations in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Pocomoke City wants a number of dilapidated buildings repaired. The owners of those buildings are now on the clock to get things done.

City officials say more than 20 buildings are in need of renovations.

"Unfortunately, these buildings, have been let go for 10 years. The property owners certainly see the building, they know what the buildings need improvement," says Pocomoke City Manager Bobby Cowger.

Craig Collins has a few buildings on Willow Street. He's working hard to renovate his buildings, but he admits, it's hard financially.

"Financially it is, it can be kind of tight right now because it's so many different things you have to do," says Collins.

City leaders say they know renovations are pricey, but they also say they can't have a downtown with worn down buildings.

This explains why the city property owners have 15 days to come up with a maintenance plan.



"You can't revitalize your downtown unless you clean up, keep up, and beautify the downtown," says Cowger.







