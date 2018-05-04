Updated: Gold Alert Canceled for Laurel Woman

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Laurel woman who they had been searching for since Thursday night has been located in good condition.

Police made the announcement early Friday afternoon.

Troopers had been looking for Charlena Victory after they were unable to make contact with her to check on her welfare. When they issued a Gold Alert for her, police said there was a real concern for her safety.

The Gold Alert has since been canceled.

Firefighters and police were out searching for Charlena Victory early Friday morning in the Laurel and Delmar areas. (Photo: Delmar Fire Dept./Christopher Lucas)