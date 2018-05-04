Parents Mistakenly Told Kids on Gifted Program Waiting List

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP)- Thousands of parents in Maryland were mistakenly told their children had been placed on a waiting list for a program for gifted students.

The Washington Post reports that letters were sent last month to more than 5,000 families in Montgomery County, telling them their third-grade children were on the waiting list for one of the schools system's Centers for Enriched Studies.

Thirteen elementary schools in the district offer accelerated curriculums to gifted students. Days later, parents received a second letter saying a "printing error" had resulted in them getting the wrong letter. The second letter said the students' current elementary school can meet their needs.

A spokesman for the school system apologized for the mistake.