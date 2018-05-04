Updated: One Dead After Car Collides With Train Near Delmar

DELMAR, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware State Police say one person died after a car collided with a freight train outside Delmar on Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Bacons Road between Powell Farm Lane and Country Walk.

Troopers said a car was traveling eastbound on Bacons Road when a train was traveling southbound on the railroad tracks. The vehicle then crossed onto the railroad tracks and was subsequently struck by the train, police said.

The driver of the car, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.