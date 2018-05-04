Report: One-Fifth of Delawareans May Have Had Facebook Data Expo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Report: One-Fifth of Delawareans May Have Had Facebook Data Exposed

Posted: May 04, 2018 10:36 AM Updated:
(Photo: MGN Online) (Photo: MGN Online)

DOVER, Del.- According to data released from Facebook to the Delaware Department of Justice, more than 200,000 people in Delaware may have had their personal data exposed as part of the recently disclosed Facebook data breach.

The estimate of the possible extent of the data breach in Delaware came from responses by Facebook to questions posed by Attorney General Matt Denn’s office and other state attorneys general who are conducting investigations of the breach of personal privacy involving Facebook information. Global Science Research may have improperly shared Facebook information of up to 87 million users worldwide with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties, according to the company’s public disclosures.

In Delaware, Facebook estimated 902 users installed the app through which Global Science Research gained access to personal information of those users and of those users friends. Facebook estimated that up to 200,651 users in Delaware were friends with people on Facebook who had installed the app.

Facebook’s estimates provided to the attorneys general showed that approximately 196,000 Facebook users in the United States downloaded the app, but more than 46 million Facebook users in America were friends with someone who had downloaded the app, thus were potentially exposed.

“This information about Delaware shows why protecting data on social networks is so important. Because of the many connections between people, a relatively small number of people using this app in Delaware, across the country and around the world opened the door to possible access to personal Facebook data of one-fifth of the state’s population,” Attorney General Denn said. “The other attorneys general and I will continue to seek information from Facebook about the breach and about Facebook’s practices in the past and in the future with regards to securing personal data, and will make decisions about the next steps in our investigations. But this episode has already been a wake-up call for many to take a look at what social media has and shares about you.”

While some people have chosen to delete their Facebook account, there are other steps that can be taken to reduce information shared about you through third-party apps. Experts say users should minimize the number of apps that they have installed – users can go to Settings and click on “Apps and Settings” to see the apps they have installed and click to delete any of them. Outside of Facebook, it is also recommended that people not use the option for many websites or apps offer to log in with their Facebook account, because that login allows data sharing between Facebook and the website or app.

Facebook users can access or download all the information Facebook has stored about them (files are generally very large) by following instructions athttps://www.facebook.com/help/1701730696756992.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Seaford as an Out-of-State Fugitive

    Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Seaford as an Out-of-State Fugitive

    May 26, 2018 6:27 PM2018-05-26 22:27:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-05-27 01:56:34 GMT
    A Sussex County traffic stop leads to a Pennsylvania man arrested because of an active warrant for robbery.More
    A Sussex County traffic stop leads to a Pennsylvania man arrested because of an active warrant for robbery.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices