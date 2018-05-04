US DOE Approves Virginia's Every Student Succeeds Act Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The U.S Department of Education has approved Virginia's plan for the replacement of the No Child Left Behind Act.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the plan's approval Thursday for the Every Student Succeeds Act. The act is a 2015 federal law that allows the federal government to financially support national and local education goals. It has several requirements including that schools must offer college and career counseling.

The act allows each state to create its own plan to address low-performing schools. Virginia's plan requires schools to provide "comprehensive support and improvement" when school-wide test scores don't meet benchmarks.

It also says Virginia will decide school quality using chronic absenteeism and Standards of Accreditation ratings. The plan is expected to be implemented next fall.