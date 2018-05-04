Salisbury Man Sentenced to Life for 2017 Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to life in prison for a July 2017 murder.

Prosecutors said that on July 30, 2017, 25-year-old Edward T. Winder and other individuals assaulted and robbed 32-year-old Tavin Molock, of Salisbury while he was walking in the area of Bethel and Roger streets.

Molock died as a result of his wounds that he sustained during the robbery.

Winder was convicted by a Wicomico County jury on Feb. 28, 2018, of first-degree murder, conspiracy and related charges. All other counts merged for sentencing purposes.

Wicomico Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead sentenced Winder to life

for first-degree murder and 12 years for conspiracy to commit robbery with a co-defendant, to be served concurrently.



