New Georgetown Traffic Rules Upset Some Drivers

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Some intersection construction in Georgetown has some drivers seeing red.



As DelDOT builds two right turn lanes from 404 onto Southbound 113, right turns are currently forbidden. Despite a detour being put in place, many drivers tell WBOC the signage was not clear and they have proceeded as normally. Afterwards, drivers say, they are pulled over and ticketed $142. The Georgetown Police Department says they have been contracted by DelDOT to enforce the new rules at specific times. But some drivers say the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

"Everyday now we see people stopped on the highway and I'm just not sure this is fair for everyone," says Patrick DeBow. "There is a larger sign down the road that describes that, but not right here."

DeBow says he did not see the two no right turn signs when he got pulled over because he says they were blocked by construction vehicles. He wishes there was another alternative to enforce the new traffic rules.

"I know they are doing their job but if it's that dangerous why don't we have a police car here with lights or flaggers of that nature," says DeBow. "I'm just not sure if this is well thought out."

Georgetown Police Chief R.L. Hughes says he understands people's frustration, but they are operating in the name of safety.



"All the signs are compliant with DelDOT and federal rules regarding signs: the size of the signs, the spacing of the signs, they are there," he tells WBOC. "I know that it's inconvenient for folks, they see that, we realize that, but at the same time safety is paramount."



Hughes says intersection improvements are badly needed there.



"Over the last 18 months in this intersection alone there's been 240 crashes," he says. "This construction project has helped alleviate some of that."



The intersection work is scheduled to be complete by