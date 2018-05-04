Two Arrested Following Seaford Car Chase

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested two people after the discovery of a stolen car led to a pursuit.

According to police, around 12:25 a.m., a trooper witnessed a silver Cadillac CTS driving southbound on Old Furnace Road near Middleford Road. A computer check revealed that the car was reported stolen out of the Salisbury Police Department.

The trooper attempted to stop the car in a private driveway on Hastings Farm Road, but when stepped out of his cruiser, the Cadillac pulled out and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The Cadillac collided with a stop sign at the intersection of Church and Concord roads before coming to a stop.

According to police, the driver, identified as 21-year-old Mikeyah Brewer, and the passenger, identified at 33-year-old Troy Sanders, both got out of the car and started to run away. With the help of the DSP aviation unit, Brewer and Sanders were taken into custody.

During a search of the car, troopers allegedly found drug paraphernalia, police said.

Brewer was charged with receiving stolen property (felony), failure to stop on the command of a police officer (felony), resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to multiple traffic offenses. She's being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $7,911 secured bond.

Sanders was charged with conspiracy first degree (felony) and resisting arrested. He's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond.