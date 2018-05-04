Wetland Mitigation Area Near Dover's Woodcrest Community Irks Some

DOVER, Del. --- It may look like a marsh, but Kari Tollinger says the wetland mitigation area adjacent to her home a nuisance.

Tollinger and other neighbors living in Dover's Woodcrest community on Friday publicly aired their grievances over the marsh near the old Dover High School, which they said during a news conference is a place they believe to be a contributing factor and possible source of mosquitoes that plague their yards and neighborhood.

"Once they show up, they're coming in force. And they're really bad when they finally come, when they show up," Tollinger said.

"The smell is going to start again, the mosquitoes...It's just like a vicious circle," said Lori Goodnight, a Woodcrest neighbor who lives next to the marsh.

Neighbors have put together a petition urging local government agencies to fill the marsh, which was constructed more than 10 years ago. The wetland is located on property belonging to the Capital School District.

Capital School District Sean Christiansen said the district has tried to be a good neighbor and regularly sprays the marsh for mosquitoes and pointed to a report from DNREC he said pointed to mosquitoes as originating from other locations near Woodcrest.

But Christiansen said it's not the district's call on whether to fill the marsh or not. He said the move would take some time and approvals from the state and Army Corps of Engineers to fill the wetland.

"It would probably have to be done with connecting pipes when we do build a new middle school and we would be happy to put the wetland mitigation site on the other side of the property," he said.

Another issue is who actually owns the marsh. Christiansen said the marsh is located on district property but may actually belong to the city. He said the issue is being researched to see who may actually own the wetland.