Milford Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Home

MILFORD, Del. -- Milford Police is investigating a shooting incident that happened Thursday.

According to police, investigations revealed that a property was damaged by gunfire in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex Thursday night. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said officers have obtained surveillance video and are currently looking for the person who drove a red sedan captured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information to contact the department at 302.422.8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.