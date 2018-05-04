Police Confirm Baby Swallowed Narcotics in March 2018 Incident; Mother Charged

PASADENA, Md. -- An Ocean City woman has been charged with child abuse after Anne Arundel County police confirm that an 8-month-old baby ingested drugs in March.

The incident happened on March 20 at a home in Pasadena. Officials said that when first responders arrived on scene, they were informed that the baby possibly ingested a heroin capsule. Paramedics revived the baby with naloxone and transported the baby to the Children's Hospital. The baby fully recovered from the incident.

Anne Arundel County Police's Child Abuse Unit responded to the incident, where they carried out a search warrant and found multiple gel capsules that contained trace amounts of suspected controlled dangerous substances. Police submitted the evidence to the drug lab. Detectives received those results Wednesday, and said they learned that the evidence did in fact contain fentanyl and methadone.

Police arrested the mother, Jordan Marie Holt, 20 of Ocean City, Md., for first and second degree child abuse as well as reckless endangerment and possession, among other charges.