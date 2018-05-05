Police ID Victim in Deadly Delmar Train Collision

DELMAR, Del. -- Delaware State Police is continuing its investigation of a deadly train collision that happened Friday morning.

According to DSP, a car was trying to cross the tracks on Bacons Road between Powell Farm Lane and Country Walk just before 9 a.m. Friday when a train was approaching the intersection. Police said the train's engineer sounded his alarm as it approached the crossing, and the safety crossing devices were also active.

Police said the car proceeded to cross for unknown reasons and collided with the train. Raelyn Huffman, 22 of Delmar, died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The engineer and conductor of the train, which is owned by Delmarva Central Railroad, were not injured in the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Railroad Administration were contacted about the crash, and police are continuing its investigation.

DSP says the intersection in Delmar was closed for about four hours while police and crews conducted their investigations on site and the cleared the roadway.