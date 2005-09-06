Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2005

3:58 p.m.

Although we're based in Slidell, today we were along the Mississippi- Louisiana line. You could see piles of timber up and down the highways. The majority of houses were mobile homes and what they call fishing camps, like floating houses on the bayou. We were marking buildings as the days before, but unlike before, many of the buildings were marked unsafe to enter. That's because many were on stilts and were too rickety.

Today was a rough day. There's always been odors from within the houses due to the water that flooded them. The food inside went bad and there was the smell of overflowing sewage. But today it was pushed outside. It's day seven now and the smell outside is pretty raunch. It smells like a body. When you get close to a neighborhood you smell it. We did not find any bodies today. That's because most of the people on our route were able to get out. But many who didn't leave were elderly. A lot of them probably thought they've heard of Category 4 hurricanes before and just tried to wait it out.

I want to say the guys I'm with are taking good care of me. If I ever stop being a reporter, I might become a firefighter.