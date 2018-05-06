Four Arrested for Car Thefts in Sussex County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Four Arrested for Car Thefts in Sussex County

Posted: May 06, 2018 2:55 PM Updated:
Left to Right: Brian H. Davis, 28 of Rehoboth Beach, Brittani N. Pate, 24 of Dover, Richard T. Descano, 27 of Hockessin and Zachary Huss, 24 of Lewes Left to Right: Brian H. Davis, 28 of Rehoboth Beach, Brittani N. Pate, 24 of Dover, Richard T. Descano, 27 of Hockessin and Zachary Huss, 24 of Lewes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Delaware State Police said troopers arrested four people in connection to multiple car thefts after a two-month long investigation in the Rehoboth Beach and Angola area. 

According to DSP, troopers arrested Brian H. Davis, 28 of Rehoboth Beach, Brittani N. Pate, 24 of Dover, Richard T. Descano, 27 of Hockessin and Zachary Huss, 24 of Lewes, for their involvement in a series of car break ins that were reported two months ago. Police said they connected these four people to those thefts, and also learned that Davis and Pate were wanted by the Millsboro Police Department for a felony theft. 

Davis and Pate were arrested Friday after they lead police on a chase. DSP said they saw Davis and Pate iat the Rehoboth Beach Mall on Thursday but the two ran from officers. Friday morning, police saw the pair walking alongside Route 1, where DSP arrested Pate after she briefly ran from police. However, Davis ran into the nearby Maplewood development and hid in the crawlspace of a residence there before taking a bike and riding through the neighborhood. As police was setting up a perimeter, DSP said a neighbor called 911 to report Davis riding the bike through the development. State Police then arrested him without incident. 

Descano and Huss were also arrested on Thursday for conspiring with Davis to break into cars and steal items. 

Davis was charged with theft, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, among 74 total criminal charges, and was committed to Sussex Correctional on a  $54,000 secured bond. 

Pate was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,000 secured bond, for the charges she was wanted for from the Millsboro Police Department.

Descano was charged with theft and criminal trespassing, among 70 total criminal charges, and was committed to Sussex Correctional on a $52,000 unsecured bond. 

Huss was also charged with 70 crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional on a $52,000 secured bond. 

 

 

 

 

