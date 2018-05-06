Bay Crossing Study Meetings Coming to Delmarva

KENT COUNTY, Md. (AP/WBOC) - The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosting a series of public meetings regarding a study of traffic capacity and access across the Chesapeake Bay.

The Bay Crossing Study is aimed at addressing congestion at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and evaluating the feasibility of new crossings.

The series of six meetings begins Tuesday at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick. On Thursday, the first meeting on Delmarva takes place at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. One week later there is a meeting in Cambridge at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School, also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The final meeting is also on Delmarva on Tuesday May 22 at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

Earlier this year, some residents told WBOC a second Bay Bridge would harm their way of life, while others said it would create new jobs.

A full list of the Bay Crossing Study meetings can be found here.