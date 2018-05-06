Update: Police ID Victim in Berlin Hit-and-run

BERLIN, Md.-Maryland State Police have released the name of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night in Berlin.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Eduardo Madrid, 38, of Berlin.

Police with the Berlin Barrack said troopers responded to the area of Racetrack and Gum Point roads just after 10 p.m. Sunday for a bicyclist who was hit. Police said the driver did not stay at the scene and troopers spent much of the night searching for the driver.

Madrid, who was the bicyclist, was taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police identified a person of interest in the crash as Jonathan Torin Kidder, 59, of Berlin. He is wanted for questioning regarding the incident. Anyone having contact with Kidder is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-641-3101.

During the investigation the Maryland State Police was assisted by many departments including the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Ocean City Police Department, Delaware State Police, Berlin Fire Department and Maryland State Highway Administration.

Racetrack Road was closed for several hours overnight as police continued to investigate.