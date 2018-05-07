Springfest in Ocean City Celebrates 27th Year

OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, it's officially the start of the season, as Ocean City celebrates it's 27th annual spring fest!



The festival is a chance for people to indulge in this nice weather, while getting a look at some arts and crafts.

Some pretty interesting artists were present at Spring-fest.



Dennis Willis carves wood into what he refers as "a log hog"

A toy pig made out of wood, Willis has been doing this for 10 years!



A North Carolina native, Willis is at Springfest to give Delmarva a taste of his craft.



"Man I'm just trying to bring home the bacon,” says Willis.



Willis is doing just that, as people swarmed his tent, intrigued by his work of art.





Willis says he does everything from getting the wood, cutting and carving it into wooden pigs. Willis says it's a lot of work, but it's worth it.



"Everybody loves the pig, so we go around and share, the love, the pig love, that's what we call it,” says Willis.



Organizers say their number one goal for Springfest, is to offer people a unique perspective.