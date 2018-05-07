Southwest Plane Collides with Truck at BWI

BALTIMORE, Md. - A plane and truck collided on the tarmac at BWI Thurgood Marshall airport Sunday night.

The flight with 172 passengers on board was coming in from Ft. Lauderdale when the incident happened.

Southwest airlines issued a statement overnight saying "Southwest Flight 6263 was pulling into the gate at Baltimore Washington International Airport when a ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft."

Southwest said no injuries were reported and the passengers deplaned via airstairs.