Updated: Woman Killed After Car Collides With Tractor-trailer in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police say a 24-year-old woman died after the car she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Smyrna on Monday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 6 a.m., as a tractor-trailer pulling a loaded trailer, was attempting to make a right turn from South Dupont Boulevard (US 13) onto westbound Brenford Road.

Investigators said that due to the length of the trailer, the operator had to complete the right turn from the right lane of US 13, outside of the right turn lane. Police said a 2011 Nissan Versa was approaching the tractor-trailer from the rear, and began to pass the tractor-trailer by entering into the dedicated right turn lane. That is when the Versa struck the tractor-trailer on its left side with its right front bumper, according to police.

Police said the impact caused the Versa to be redirected into a steel light pole, and then into another larger steel light pole. Following the impact with the larger steel light pole, the Versa overturned onto its right side for its final resting place. The tractor-trailer came to rest in the intersection of US 13 and Brenford Road.

Police said the operator of the Versa, identified as Rahvey Vails of Clayton, was wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene by EMS. Impairment on her behalf is unknown at this time.

Troopers said the operator of the tractor-trailer, a 73-year-old man from Maryland, was wearing his seat belt and did not sustain any injuries as a result of this crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor on his behalf.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

US 13 at the intersection with Brenford Road was closed for approximately five hours while the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.