Police: Md. State Troopers Shoot Knife-wielding Salisbury Man

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say a Salisbury man was shot and injured after he charged at troopers with a knife early Monday morning.

Police identified the man as Justin Marshall, 38, of the 200 block of Hall Drive. He is undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. There is no word yet on his condition. Marshall will remain under police guard at the hospital. Criminal charges against him are pending, according to police.

According to police, at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack were dispatched for a welfare check to the 200 block of Hall Drive in Salisbury. Marshall’s mother, who lives at the home, requested police assistance to help transport her son to the hospital. She told police that when she attempted to transport her son to the hospital earlier, he jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, eventually returning to their home on Hall Drive.

When troopers arrived to the scene, Marshall had fled the home. The troopers searched the surrounding area for Marshall, but were unable to find him. Troopers then told Marshall’s mother to call police when he returned.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, Marshall returned to the home. Police said that about five minutes later, troopers arrived back on the scene and encountered Marshall in the front yard with a knife. Authorities said that without warning, Marshall charged the troopers while making verbal threats with an upraised knife in his hand.

The troopers ordered Marshall to drop the knife but he continued to charge at them, according to police.

Police said that in fear for their lives, both troopers discharged their department-issued .40 caliber Glock handguns. Both troopers immediately rendered aid and called for emergency medical service personnel, police said. There were no other injuries reported at the scene.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Unit investigators are conducting an investigation into the police-involved shooting. Police are also consulting with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

State troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore Region responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians responded to process the scene for evidence. Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.