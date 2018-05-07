Salisbury Installs New Sidewalks in Neighborhoods Across the City

SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury is installing new sidewalks in areas across the city where neighbors say deteriorating conditions are an issue.

Seven areas are seeing improvements, including Eastern Shore Drive, Grace Street, Martin Street, Prince Street, Benny Street, East Railroad Avenue, and Truitt Street.

Neighbors who bike or skateboard along the road are happy to see the work done. They say poor sidewalk conditions force them onto the street.

"I was actually in situations before where I've actually ran into traffic because there was nowhere to step," said Julius Billups of Salisbury.

"You have cars that aren't paying attention, and [the street] doesn't have a bike path, so it's kind of like you have to share a road with a vehicle," said Joyce Blackwell.

The sidewalk improvement project is funded through the Citywide Community Development Block Grant Sidewalk Creation Program.

Mayor Jake Day says in addition to improving safety, the project is a way to allow neighborhoods built with spotty sidewalks equal access to the economy.

Day says work on the project is wrapping up soon.