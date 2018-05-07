Small Aircraft Strikes Telephone Pole, Power Lines on Eastern Shore of Va.

EASTVILLE, Va. - Authorities say a small aircraft struck a telephone pole and power lines on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. said the small, orange ultralight personal aircraft called a Gyro Copter, crashed on Candy Lane in the Smith Beach area of Eastville in Northampton County just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Anaya, the aircraft was heading south when the engine cut off, causing it to drop quickly. It then clipped a power line, which wrapped up in its propeller. It traveled approximately 226 feet before striking the ground in the field, Anaya said.

Anaya said the pilot, 67-year-old Barry Y. Maggio, was the plane's only occupant. He was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.